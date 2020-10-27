Apptio Helps Cheshire East Council Achieve Financial Stewardship with Clear Understanding of IT Costs, Value and Consumption

First U.K. Public Sector Deal for Apptio, Cheshire East Council Deploys Apptio Cost Transparency Tweet this

The shared services department at Cheshire East Council provides robust services to residents in the county, while also managing demanding technology and infrastructure requirements for two councils. This leads to a high level of complexity when it comes to overseeing and forecasting IT costs to ensure public money is being spent effectively.

"Governmental organizations are at a unique nexus where they need to be accountable to both citizens and governing bodies. Particularly in today's climate as we're faced with disruption, the ability to clearly communicate spend as well as accurately forecast and manage future change in an agile manner is critical," said Henrik Nilsson, vice president of EMEA, Apptio. "We are working with Cheshire East Council and its shared services department to ensure that they have the right information and tools to make informed, intelligent decisions on IT spending."

Value of Apptio Cost Transparency for Governmental Organizations

Apptio Cost Transparency gives users a single pane of glass through which they can quickly and clearly see all of their technology costs, categorize them and align them with the services and value they deliver. In addition, the solution enables organizations to do the following:

Build an industry-approved fully burdened and justifiable cost model for government services, allowing organizations to improve trust and transparency.

Create a comprehensive consumption view so leaders can weigh a service's business value against cost and make informed decisions on whether to retain, consolidate, terminate or migrate the services.

Allocate governmental contracts, depreciating assets and labor components to the services they support, providing a clear understanding of the lifecycle state of their service.

Provide a single dashboard that allows users to access and analyze costs on a self-serve basis without the need to consolidate various spreadsheets.

Deployment of Cost Transparency

Cheshire East Council's deployment of Apptio Cost Transparency allows the two councils to pay for the services they use and enable the shared services department to make IT spending more efficient by identifying addressable and non-addressable spend.

With Apptio Cost Transparency, Cheshire East Council is able to determine the true cost of projects. This is the first time Cheshire East Council is able to account for fully burdened costs as well as the depreciation and amortization of the cost of services. Similarly, Cost Transparency provides a detailed view of the applications and platforms that support key business and end-user services, giving the organization a high-level of transparency and enabling them to more accurately allocate costs between the two councils based on consumption data.

"Technology sits at the heart of how we carry out our public service duties to our residents, so we're thrilled to be working with Apptio to bring further transparency to our IT costs," said Gareth Pawlett, chief information officer, Cheshire East Council. "We have been working towards attaining fully-burdened cost transparency of our IT services for quite some time. By implementing Apptio Cost Transparency, we were able to achieve this almost immediately. This solution has given us crucial insights around our technology and service consumption and spend that will be invaluable to our planning and budgeting cycles."

Numerous public bodies across the globe, including the European Commission and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, among others use Apptio to ensure they deliver powerful, cost-effective services to the public, which is more important now than ever.

