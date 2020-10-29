Apptio Named a Leader in Cloud Cost Management Optimization by Independent Research Firm Tweet this

As noted in the report, "Apptio is the predominant player in the IT financial management (a.k.a. technology business management) market. In 2017, it entered the public cloud CCMO space, where it has since bolstered its offerings by acquiring FittedCloud in 2018 and Cloudability in 2019." The report also notes that Apptio has "bolstered its senior leadership with hires from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to deepen partnerships and accelerate traction."

"Cloud adoption is increasing across organizations of all types and sizes—and for good reason, as it drives speed and flexibility in pursuit of innovation and other business objectives," said Scott Chancellor, chief product and technology officer at Apptio. "Cloud cost management and optimization are critical aspects of a comprehensive and well-formed cloud strategy and should be top of mind for decision-makers throughout all phases of cloud adoption. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for what we consider to be our unrivaled cloud financial analysis, planning, and optimization capabilities across cloud providers."

Apptio Cloudability enables organizations to bring financial accountability to cloud, enabling IT, finance and DevOps teams to tune cloud deployments for speed, cost, and quality. It is built to help businesses improve the unit economics of cloud and translate cost and operational data into performance indicators that reveal the business value of cloud investments.

The evaluation was based on features that were generally available on or before July 20, 2020. Since then, Apptio has launched a number of innovative features and solutions including S3 Rightsizing, Kubernetes Cost Allocation and an integration with New Relic.

To learn more about Apptio Cloudability visit: https://www.apptio.com/products/cloudability/ .

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com .

