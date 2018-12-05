'Appy Holidays: Expedia Offers Year-End 90% Off Coupon to help Mobile App Users #HitReset in December

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help travelers start 2019 at the top of their game, Expedia® is encouraging everyone to #HitReset this December by offering high-value coupons exclusively to users of their mobile app—including up to 50 percent off flights and 90 percent off hotels.

Take Time Off to Combat Year-End Stress

The holiday season is here, bringing with it a good dose of stress and anxiety. Expedia research shows travelers can get back their festive spirit with a little time off.

"Between navigating winter storms and a jam-packed holiday season, December can be a stressful time for anyone," says Nisreene Atassi, Global Head of Communications, Brand Expedia. "We want people to remember that even a little time off can go a long way toward resetting your sense of well-being before the New Year."

Research1 is clear about the benefits of taking time off: a staggering 90 percent of the global working population agrees that time off gives them a chance to "hit the reset button" on stress and anxiety - feelings that, for some, can peak during the end of the year. Expedia's 2018 Vacation Deprivation study found that after a vacation, travelers reported significant positive effects, including:

Feeling more confidence in their ability to solve problems

Feeling more hopeful and outgoing

Liking themselves more

Expedia's End of Year Travel Savings

Mobile app exclusive coupons will launch on Thursday, December 13 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. These coupons are available for a limited time and can only be redeemed on the award-winning Expedia app , which is available to download for free on iOS in the App Store and on Android devices through Google Play .

Coupon Details

90% off Hotels on the app – coupon is available December 13-14 while supplies last; travel window is December 13 through January 5, 2019

while supplies last; travel window is 20% off Hotels on the app (once the 90% coupons are gone) – coupon is available December 13-17 while supplies last; travel window is December 13 through January 5, 2019

while supplies last; travel window is US Only: $100 off $200 flight coupon – coupon is available December 13-14 while supplies last, travel window is December 13 through June 30, 2019

Coupon supplies are limited, but more amazing deals can be found across the app for hotels, activities, cruises, car rentals and vacation packages.

