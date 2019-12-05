Appy Pie Connect Expands Its App Directory with New Additions - Slack and Microsoft Teams

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Connect, an intelligent automation platform designed to automate work in businesses, added two new apps - Microsoft Teams and Slack to its app directory. Both Microsoft Teams and Slack are collaboration apps that help businesses increase their productivity and performance. Appy Pie Connect lets users connect Microsoft Teams and Slack with popular apps from different categories, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Support, Call Tracking, Calendar, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Email, and many more, all without writing a single line of code. Small and medium sized businesses can benefit enormously from Appy Pie Connect's Slack and Microsoft integrations.

With its proprietary automation technology, Appy Pie Connect is committed to help small businesses and medium sized businesses increase their productivity and ultimately achieve their business goals. Appy Pie Connect makes automation more accessible by making it easy for anyone to create workflows, known as 'Connect' that syncs two different apps to work together. Each Connect consists of a trigger and one or more corresponding actions. When you turn your Connect on, it will run the action steps every time the trigger event occurs. For example - When new leads are created in Facebook Lead Ads (Trigger), messages are sent in Microsoft Teams (Action).

"There are hundreds of collaboration tools, but two of the frontrunners are Slack and Microsoft Teams. Both Slack and Microsoft teams offer convenient features for businesses of any size, including robust integration with every software available on the market," says Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. "We are constantly adding new apps on our Platform based on customer requests," he further added.

Appy Pie Connect is a venture of a globally popular no-code app building platform, Appy Pie. The company has a dedicated customer support department that helps customers with all the issues, resolving them in no time. In addition to Slack and Microsoft teams, Appy Pie Connect also integrates with other popular apps, including LinkedIn, Todoist, Instagram, Pipedrive, Zendesk, Google Sheets, Trello, MailChimp, Asana & many more. Connect the apps you use every day to automate your work and be more productive.

About Appy Pie Connect

Appy Pie Connect, an online workflow automation platform from Appy Pie LLP, allows small and medium sized businesses to create custom integrations and automate their business processes. With over 100+ apps, Appy Pie Connect empowers businesses to automate their tedious day to day jobs by letting computers do what they are best at doing, letting humans focus their energy on the important tasks that they are best at doing.

