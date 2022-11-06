Appy Pie Design announces Black Friday discount to help advertisers create display ads and posters

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Design , the no-code online graphic design software that allows anybody to create stunning graphics, today announced a discount of 20% on all of its subscription plans. The offer will help users save big this festive season when creating Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday display ads and posters. The discount applies to all design products, including background remover, logo maker, image editor, meme maker, NFT generator, and many more. It is an opportunity for new users to get the same features with new deals when they sign up on Appy Pie Design.

Appy Pie Design is one of the most popular graphic design software used by millions of users. The software proffers enormous templates, stock images, and accessible design elements for beginners. In addition, it is cloud-based software that lets its users access their design projects from anywhere.

"This is the best time of the year; a business makes a lot of money during this time. So, companies head up into heavy discounts on things, and the possibilities for good sales are quite sky-high. Unfortunately, if you don't know how to market your products, your competitors will leave you behind. Thankfully, our Appy Pie design software is here to help. You'll get thousands of templates in our banner category. You can tailor them further to make them suitable for your business needs because every business is different," said Abhinav Girdhar, the founder and CEO of Appy Pie.

Online graphic designing tools have become a crucial part in order to spark creativity. Graphic design software helps to knock up stunning-looking visuals in real-time and makes it easier than ever. Appy Pie offers its new users convenient and easy-to-use resources to make the most of their holiday season.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

