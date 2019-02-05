Appy Pie Introduces E-Wallet, a much-awaited addition to their No Code App Development Platform

WARRENTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, the company setting new standards in the mobile industry with its no code app making platform, has introduced the much-awaited e-wallet feature allowing users to easily receive payments through their Android and iOS apps. When coupled with Appy Pie's enterprise level features, such as store, food court, taxi, hyperlocal etc., the e-wallet feature lets app users add money, make payments and purchase desired products and services on the fly.

Introduced with Stripe payment gateway, the e-wallet feature is sure to provide multiple benefits to users:

1) Better customer experience

2) Higher conversion rate

3) Low transaction fees

4) Easy refunds

5) Highly secure transactions

6) Complete control over payment system

A leading DIY app and website builder, Appy Pie was launched in 2013 with the mission to simplify mobile app development for everyone, irrespective of their technical expertise or the extent of their programming knowledge. Deemed as the highest-rated mobile app builder on Trustpilot for its usefulness, Appy Pie provides chat, phone, and email support in a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, to serve its customers at every stage of app development.

"In our endeavor to provide small and medium-sized businesses the resources to integrate the latest and greatest technologies, we have taken a step further and introduced the long-awaited e-wallet feature for our users. With this new feature, app owners will have complete control over their payment system, helping them deliver better customer experience and receive payments, without any hassle," says Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie.

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The USP of the company lies in helping app owners publish their apps to app stores, such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and many others, without any complexities. The company offers a loyalty program, 24X7 tech support, as well as implemented location search & geo-fencing push notifications.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

