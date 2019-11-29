Appy Pie Introduces Live Chat Software in Closed Beta

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, the company that has been revolutionizing app development industry with its highly advanced no-code app creator software, has recently introduced live chat software in closed beta. Similar to its other DIY products, their live chat software doesn't need any coding skills or technical knowledge. All users need to do is simply signup and subscribe with Appy Pie to get their own dashboard and add the software key in the source code of their app or website to start serving their customers in real-time.

Using Appy Pie's live chat software, small businesses can easily engage with their clients in real-time and deliver a user experience like never before. What's more interesting about live chat software is that it gives businesses the opportunity to improve lead generation and customer satisfaction with a simple solution. Highly advanced yet easy to use, the live chat software helps businesses save time by allowing them to directly interact with the customers, leading to the much needed personal touch with each and every customer.

Emerging as a lighting solution for small businesses, Appy Pie's live chat software can also prove to be helpful for businesses in scaling better conversations while reducing the pressure of customer issues and complaints. Not just this, the company's live chat software is also being seen as a promising new product through which small businesses can engage with clients.

"In this digital era, virtual assistance is becoming one of the best solutions for customer care across industries. So, to help small and medium businesses stay upbeat, we have introduced Live Chat software for our users," says Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. "With our Live Chat software, SMBs can directly connect to their customers in real-time and solve their queries instantly. Moreover, businesses will now have the power to engage and discover opportunities to convert more visitors into loyal customers," he further added.

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The company's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. A simple, yet powerful DIY platform, Appy Pie also helps startups save thousands of dollars with its workflow automation services, enabling them to create a greater impact with less efforts by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflows. Appy Pie also has a proprietary website builder and provides a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android App and start creating your app at the blink of an eye.

