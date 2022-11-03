Appy Pie Live Chat Offers a Special Holiday Discount of 30% On All Plans

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Live Chat, a feature-driven live chat software , offers a special holiday discount of 30% on all pricing plans during the Thanksgiving holiday season. This is the highest discount Appy Pie Live Chat has ever offered on all plans. To avail this offer, customers can use the code: 'THANKS30' at checkout. This is a limited-time offer valid only for new subscriptions.

Appy Pie Live Chat enables businesses to connect with their website visitors in real-time and improve customer retention. It provides excellent automated triggers, pre-chats, canned, responses, social media integrations, email support, offline forms, chatbots, and analytics for tracking sales performance. The chat history and contact information provide context, allowing website owners to better serve their customers.

Furthermore, Appy Pie Live chat allows businesses to analyze the performance of their customer support by using weekly and daily chat statistics. It is truly one-of-a-kind software that assists you in developing long-term relationships with customers. It is easy to use and provides businesses with all the features they need to provide prompt and efficient customer service.

"Appy Pie Live Chat has been created with a vision to help small and medium-sized businesses grow their sales and conversions. It includes a plethora of features such as chatbots, live chat, customer support, and engagement tools to assist you in converting your chats into revenue. Moreover, our Live Chat software allows businesses to have natural conversations with their customers, without letting them feel what's going on behind the scenes," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.

Appy Pie Live Chat is available in both free and paid versions. The free version offers basic features while the paid version offers advanced features such as unlimited chat history, live agent support, email notifications, and more. It also offers a 7-day free trial so that customers can try it out before making the purchase.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

https://www.appypie.com/live-chat-software

