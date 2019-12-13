Appy Pie to Officially Launch Chatbot Builder and Live Chat Software this Holiday Season

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie is all set to make this holiday season special and valuable for small businesses with the official launch of its chatbot builder and live chat software. The company released the closed beta version of its chatbot and live chat products only a few days ago. After a successful testing, the DIY leader is now officially launching both the products for all the small and medium sized businesses worldwide. Easy to use, the chatbot builder and live chat software will help SMBs easily create chatbots and integrate live chat into their apps and websites without any coding.

With chatbot and live chat, businesses can improve the efficiency of their sales and support team, increasing customer satisfaction and generating more revenue in the long run. What's more interesting about chatbot and live chat is that when both go hand-in-hand, they act as a game changer in dramatically increasing the performance of the business by smoothening the entire customer journey. Being seen as promising products by the tech fraternity, Appy Pie's chatbot builder and live chat software is a smart bet for all those who are seriously looking to skyrocket their sales in 2020.

Using Appy Pie's platform, small businesses can create three different types of chatbots as per the functionality they desire – drive sales, offer support, and actual agent transfer, and integrate it into their apps or websites without any coding. While for integrating live chat software, all users need to do is simply signup and subscribe with Appy Pie to get their own dashboard and add the software key in the source code of their app or website to start serving their customers in real-time.

"The way we deal with customers can make or break the business. So, it becomes quite important for a business to provide a high level of customer satisfaction to ensure loyalty, trust and long-term relationship," said Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. "To help businesses easily cope with their customer needs, we are introducing chatbot builder and live chat software through which businesses can easily create and add chatbots as well as live chat software to their mobile apps and website without having to write even a single line of code."

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The company's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. A simple, yet powerful DIY platform, Appy Pie also helps startups save thousands of dollars with its workflow automation services, enabling them to create a greater impact with less efforts by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflows. Appy Pie also has a proprietary website builder and provides a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.

