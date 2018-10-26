Appy Pie updates its iOS App with Voice Assistant for No Code App Development

WARRENTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A name synonymous with excellence in the no code app development industry, Appy Pie released today an updated version of its iOS app, featuring voice assistant. Backed by artificial intelligence, the voice assistant app will allow Apple users to easily create amazing apps for Android and iOS with just voice and chat commands. To top it all, the app is highly functional and user friendly, delivering the same experience as that on desktops.

"In this era of Artificial Intelligence, everything has become automated and simple to use. So, to make sure that app building becomes everyone's cup of tea, we have introduced AI powered iPhone app for our users. With our latest app, business owners of different niche can quickly build next-gen Android and iOS apps, without any coding," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder Appy Pie. "Our motto is to make app creation as easy as pie. To live up to our commitment, we have introduced this AI powered chat and voice assistant app that will allow users to create amazing apps with voice and chat commands, while providing the same user experience as the desktops. We are proud to be the first mobile app development company to bring voice assistant to their app development."

Ranked as the #1 drag and drop mobile app creator software, Appy Pie was launched in 2013 with the aim of simplifying mobile app development for everyone, irrespective of their technical expertise or programming knowledge. The company not only provides advanced features to help SMEs keep their businesses in the hearts and pockets of the customers, but also helps them generate a good revenue through their mobile apps. Additionally, the company also assists app owners in launching their apps to app stores, such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and many others.

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. To serve their customers in the best possible manner, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including French, Arabic, German, Portuguese etc. and offers 24X7 dedicated support line in all these languages.

