Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026 | Increased Demand for Turkish Apricot Oil Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apricot Oil Market size is expected to grow by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising demand for Turkish apricot oil products is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the apricot oil market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.
The increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products, health benefits of apricot oil and diversification of applications of apricot oil will offer immense growth opportunities. However, distribution challenges, the growing popularity of substitutes and fluctuating prices of apricot oil will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Apricot Oil Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Food And Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other Applications
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our apricot oil market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products as one of the prime reasons driving the apricot oil market growth during the next few years.
Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- DevinezIndia
- Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC
- Natures Absolutes
- Natures Alchemy
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Nuerma Science
- Nutraceutical Corp.
- Physicians Formula
- PLANTLIFE Inc.
- Pre de Provence
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global apricot oil market global packaged foods and meats market.
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.
The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Primary processing
- Secondary and tertiary processing
- Outbound logistics
- End-customers
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Innovation
Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist apricot oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the apricot oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the apricot oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apricot oil market vendors
|
Apricot Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
451.00 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.92
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Turkey, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Slovenia, and Czech Republic
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
DevinezIndia, Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Natures Absolutes, Natures Alchemy, NOW Health Group Inc., Nuerma Science, Nutraceutical Corp., Physicians Formula, PLANTLIFE Inc., and Pre de Provence
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08 Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11 : Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Food and beverages
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other applications
Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application
5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 25: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 27: Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 29: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 31: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products
8.1.2 Health benefits of apricot oil
8.1.3 Diversification of applications of apricot oil
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Distribution challenges
8.2.2 Growing popularities of substitute
8.2.3 Fluctuating prices of apricot oil
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Clean labeling
8.3.2 Increasing use of online marketing channels
8.3.3 Increasing interest in aromatherapy and growing use of apricot oil in spas
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive Scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 DevinezIndia
Exhibit 54: DevinezIndia - Overview
Exhibit 55: DevinezIndia - Product and service
Exhibit 56: DevinezIndia - Key offerings
10.4 Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC
Exhibit 57: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Overview
Exhibit 58: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Natures Absolutes
Exhibit 60: Natures Absolutes - Overview
Exhibit 61: Natures Absolutes - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Natures Absolutes - Key offerings
10.6 Natures Alchemy
Exhibit 63: Natures Alchemy - Overview
Exhibit 64: Natures Alchemy - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Natures Alchemy - Key offerings
10.7 NOW Health Group Inc.
Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Nuerma Science
Exhibit 69: Nuerma Science - Overview
Exhibit 70: Nuerma Science - Product and service
Exhibit 71: Nuerma Science - Key offerings
10.9 Nutraceutical Corp.
Exhibit 72: Nutraceutical Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Nutraceutical Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Nutraceutical Corp. - Key offerings
10.10 Physicians Formula
Exhibit 75: Physicians Formula - Overview
Exhibit 76: Physicians Formula - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Physicians Formula - Key offerings
10.11 PLANTLIFE Inc.
Exhibit 78: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 80: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 Pre de Provence
Exhibit 81: Pre de Provence - Overview
Exhibit 82: Pre de Provence - Product and service
Exhibit 83: Pre de Provence - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 87: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
