Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026 | Increased Demand for Turkish Apricot Oil Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Apricot Oil Market is segmented as below:

Application

Food And Beverages



Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Other Applications

Geography

Europe



APAC



MEA



North America



South America

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our apricot oil market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products as one of the prime reasons driving the apricot oil market growth during the next few years.

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

DevinezIndia

Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

Natures Absolutes

Natures Alchemy

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nuerma Science

Nutraceutical Corp.

Physicians Formula

PLANTLIFE Inc.

Pre de Provence

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global apricot oil market global packaged foods and meats market.

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist apricot oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the apricot oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the apricot oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apricot oil market vendors

Apricot Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.50% Market growth 2022-2026 451.00 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries Turkey, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Slovenia, and Czech Republic Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled DevinezIndia, Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Natures Absolutes, Natures Alchemy, NOW Health Group Inc., Nuerma Science, Nutraceutical Corp., Physicians Formula, PLANTLIFE Inc., and Pre de Provence Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11 : Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Food and beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other applications

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 25: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 27: Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 29: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 31: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

APAC

MEA

North America

South America

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products

8.1.2 Health benefits of apricot oil

8.1.3 Diversification of applications of apricot oil

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Distribution challenges

8.2.2 Growing popularities of substitute

8.2.3 Fluctuating prices of apricot oil

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Clean labeling

8.3.2 Increasing use of online marketing channels

8.3.3 Increasing interest in aromatherapy and growing use of apricot oil in spas

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DevinezIndia

Exhibit 54: DevinezIndia - Overview

Exhibit 55: DevinezIndia - Product and service

Exhibit 56: DevinezIndia - Key offerings

10.4 Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

Exhibit 57: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 58: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Natures Absolutes

Exhibit 60: Natures Absolutes - Overview

Exhibit 61: Natures Absolutes - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Natures Absolutes - Key offerings

10.6 Natures Alchemy

Exhibit 63: Natures Alchemy - Overview

Exhibit 64: Natures Alchemy - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Natures Alchemy - Key offerings

10.7 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nuerma Science

Exhibit 69: Nuerma Science - Overview

Exhibit 70: Nuerma Science - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Nuerma Science - Key offerings

10.9 Nutraceutical Corp.

Exhibit 72: Nutraceutical Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Nutraceutical Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Nutraceutical Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Physicians Formula

Exhibit 75: Physicians Formula - Overview

Exhibit 76: Physicians Formula - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Physicians Formula - Key offerings

10.11 PLANTLIFE Inc.

Exhibit 78: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: PLANTLIFE Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Pre de Provence

Exhibit 81: Pre de Provence - Overview

Exhibit 82: Pre de Provence - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Pre de Provence - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

