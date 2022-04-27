Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026 | Increased Demand for Turkish Apricot Oil Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apricot Oil Market size is expected to grow by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising demand for Turkish apricot oil products is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the apricot oil market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.

The increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products, health benefits of apricot oil and diversification of applications of apricot oil will offer immense growth opportunities. However, distribution challenges, the growing popularity of substitutes and fluctuating prices of apricot oil will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Apricot Oil Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Food And Beverages
    • Cosmetics
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Other Applications
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our apricot oil market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products as one of the prime reasons driving the apricot oil market growth during the next few years.

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. 

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • DevinezIndia
  • Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC
  • Natures Absolutes
  • Natures Alchemy
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • Nuerma Science
  • Nutraceutical Corp.
  • Physicians Formula
  • PLANTLIFE Inc.
  • Pre de Provence

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global apricot oil market global packaged foods and meats market. 

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Primary processing
  • Secondary and tertiary processing
  • Outbound logistics
  • End-customers
  • Marketing and sales
  • Service
  • Innovation

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist apricot oil market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the apricot oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the apricot oil market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apricot oil market vendors

Apricot Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%

Market growth 2022-2026

451.00 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.92

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

Turkey, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Slovenia, and Czech Republic

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

DevinezIndia, Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Natures Absolutes, Natures Alchemy, NOW Health Group Inc., Nuerma Science, Nutraceutical Corp., Physicians Formula, PLANTLIFE Inc., and Pre de Provence

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 08  Parent market

  Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value Chain Analysis 

  Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis

  2.2.1 Inputs

  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

  2.2.3 Primary processing

  2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

  2.2.5 Outbound logistics

  2.2.6 End-customers

  2.2.7 Marketing and sales

  2.2.8 Services

  2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 11 : Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 12:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Food and beverages
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other applications

  Exhibit 22:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Application 

  Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Application

  5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  Exhibit 24:  Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 25:  Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26:  Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 27:  Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 28:  Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 29:  Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 30:  Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 31:  Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.7 Market opportunity by Application 

  Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape 

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  6.1 Overview

  Exhibit 33:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape 

  7.1 Geographic segmentation

  The regions covered in the report are:

  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

  Exhibit 34:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  7.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 35:  Geographic comparison

  7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 38:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 39:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 40:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 41:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 42:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 43:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 44:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

  Exhibit 45:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.8 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 46:  Key leading countries

  7.9 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 47:  Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Increased demand for Turkish apricot oil products

  8.1.2 Health benefits of apricot oil

  8.1.3 Diversification of applications of apricot oil

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 Distribution challenges

  8.2.2 Growing popularities of substitute

  8.2.3 Fluctuating prices of apricot oil

  Exhibit 48:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Clean labeling

  8.3.2 Increasing use of online marketing channels

  8.3.3 Increasing interest in aromatherapy and growing use of apricot oil in spas

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Competitive Scenario 

  9.2 Overview

  Exhibit 49:  Vendor landscape

  9.3 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 50:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 DevinezIndia 

  Exhibit 54:  DevinezIndia - Overview

  Exhibit 55:  DevinezIndia - Product and service

  Exhibit 56:  DevinezIndia - Key offerings

  10.4 Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC 

  Exhibit 57:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Overview

  Exhibit 58:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Product and service

  Exhibit 59:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings

  10.5 Natures Absolutes 

  Exhibit 60:  Natures Absolutes - Overview

  Exhibit 61:  Natures Absolutes - Product and service

  Exhibit 62:  Natures Absolutes - Key offerings

  10.6 Natures Alchemy 

  Exhibit 63:  Natures Alchemy - Overview

  Exhibit 64:  Natures Alchemy - Product and service

  Exhibit 65:  Natures Alchemy - Key offerings

  10.7 NOW Health Group Inc. 

  Exhibit 66:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 67:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 68:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

  10.8 Nuerma Science

  Exhibit 69:  Nuerma Science - Overview

  Exhibit 70:  Nuerma Science - Product and service

  Exhibit 71:  Nuerma Science - Key offerings

  10.9 Nutraceutical Corp. 

  Exhibit 72:  Nutraceutical Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  Nutraceutical Corp. - Product and service

  Exhibit 74:  Nutraceutical Corp. - Key offerings

  10.10 Physicians Formula 

  Exhibit 75:  Physicians Formula - Overview

    Exhibit 76:  Physicians Formula - Product and service

  Exhibit 77:  Physicians Formula - Key offerings

  10.11 PLANTLIFE Inc.

  Exhibit 78:  PLANTLIFE Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 79:  PLANTLIFE Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 80:  PLANTLIFE Inc. - Key offerings

  10.12 Pre de Provence 

  Exhibit 81:  Pre de Provence - Overview

  Exhibit 82:  Pre de Provence - Product and service

  Exhibit 83:  Pre de Provence - Key offerings

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 87: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

