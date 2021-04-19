Apricus Health Network Selected to Participate in Direct Contracting Model to Produce Value and High-Quality Care for Medicare Patients

PHOENIX, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health (dba AKOS MD IPA), an innovative healthcare company created by a group of prominent physicians, today announced it is one of only 53 entities in the U.S. to be selected by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to participate as a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE). This cutting-edge value-based care model that began April 1, 2021 adds benefit enhancements for beneficiaries of Medicare fee-for-service, also known as Original Medicare.

"We're honored to be selected by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for this exclusive program," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, president and founder of Apricus Health. "Apricus Health was founded with the goal of transitioning healthcare practices to a value-based care model and firmly believes it represents the future of healthcare in the United States."

Beneficiaries in the program will keep all of the protections of Original Medicare, including access to all Medicare providers and suppliers, a strong appeals system, and the ability to choose and switch providers to find the organization that best fits their needs.

"At Apricus, our care model helps providers deliver better care, improved outcomes and increased satisfaction for patients," said Troy Smith, chief executive officer of Apricus Health. We are able to bring innovation to care management, and in turn, help navigate their healthcare experience."

The benefits to Medicare patients enrolled in the Apricus Health Network include:

24/7 physician access

Dedicated Care Navigators

Chronic care monitoring

Easy-to-use telehealth and telemedicine

15 free medications

Free same-day prescription home delivery

About Apricus Health

Apricus Health is an innovative healthcare company created by prominent physicians, providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide-range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments to improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/ .

SOURCE Apricus Health