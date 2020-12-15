Apricus Medical Group Expands 24x7 Access to Quality Healthcare in Arizona With the Addition of Established Practices in Flagstaff and Chandler

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that further expands the 24-hour-a-day availability of quality care services in Arizona, Apricus Health today announced that Flagstaff Family Care and Warner Family Practice have joined the Apricus Health Network. By integrating their practices with this large network of Arizona physicians, these healthcare providers are now offering proactive services including care navigators, telehealth, free home delivery of medications, connected care technology and more, allowing patients to choose when and how they receive care.

"We welcome these leading Arizona-based healthcare practices that are well-known in their communities to the Apricus Health Network," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, president and co-founder of Apricus Health. "They each share in our mission of making healthcare proactive, flexible, and convenient. Apricus Health has created a new care model by aligning primary care and specialist providers with personal care and the right technology to better serve Arizona's population."

Since launching in September, 2020, the Apricus Health Network has grown to over 450 practitioners and 59 provider groups in 206 locations across Maricopa, Pinal, Coconino, and Yavapai counties. The rapid growth and success of Apricus Health can be attributed to its philosophy of delivering quality care to patients how and when they need it, including from the comfort of their homes using easy-to-use telehealth solutions.

"The decision to join the Apricus Health Network was an easy one, because we believe shifting the focus from episodic care to a continuous care relationship is the right one for our community," said Dr. Andrew Martin of Flagstaff Family Care Clinic. "This is especially true in rural markets where accessibility to healthcare can be a challenge. The use of personal care navigators, telehealth and patient monitoring devices that the Apricus Health Network offers goes a long way in improving health outcomes and managing chronic conditions."

About Apricus Health

Created by Arizona physicians, Apricus Health is an innovative healthcare company providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/.

SOURCE Apricus Health