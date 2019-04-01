April 1 Alert: Swoop brings lie-flat seats to its single class cabin

An industry leader in innovation, Swoop breaks the mould on the ultra-low-cost model with its Recline-for-a-Dime™ product

CALGARY, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Swoop has set a new bar in ultra-low-cost unbundling with the introduction of its Recline-for-a-Dime™ product. The feature, expected to be configured across the fleet by the end of April 2019, allows travellers to insert a dime into the armrest of their seat in exchange for two-inches of 30-minute timed recline. Credit card tap is also enabled for even more convenience.

The cost to lie completely flat is $0.90, though travellers can fully customize the amount of time and the degree of recline they prefer, in $0.10 increments. When the time is up, the seat gently returns to its upright position. Swoop's Flatter-than-Flat feature is offered for an additional $0.10, allowing travellers who have purchased the lie-flat option to further stretch their spine.

"Lie-flat luxury seating seems to be all the rage these days," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "Our travellers now have the option for a premium experience without breaking the bank. It's a pivotal moment in the world of ultra-low-cost travel and only the beginning for product innovation at Swoop."

Staying true to the ultra-low-cost model, Swoop cut the cost of reclining from the fare so travellers are only paying for what they use. Swoop is the only airline in the world to have the patent-pending air-worthy automated seat-recline technology.

"An innovation that truly has your back…."

For years, ULCC's have been targeted for having cramped, unfriendly seats. Wanting to dispel this stereotype, Swoop conceived Recline-for-a-Dime™ while inadvertently discovering a few added benefits. Studies have shown that reclining at least six inches every 20 minutes on flights over 1.5 hours increases circulation and prevents thrombosis and swelling. Studies have also concluded a relationship between reclining and a reduction in jet lag. All the more reason to recline for a dime.

"It's about dime! Recline."

The standard degree of recline on most airlines that offer a premium economy option is eight inches. Market research has shown potential dissatisfaction from those seated behind a seat that is reclined more than this. In these cases, the non-reclining traveller can purchase Swoop's 5-degrees-of-freedom option, which prevents the seat in front from reclining past the eight-inch satisfaction threshold.

The feedback from the cabin crew has been overwhelmingly positive. With the automated seat technology in place, gone are the days of monitoring that all seats have been returned to their upright position for take-off and landing.

Swoop expects to further develop the offering by introducing dynamic lumbar support, massage, motion-sync to streaming music and discounted recline-credits for the frequent traveller.

To learn more about Swoop's product innovations, destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. A total of ten aircraft are expected in operation by the end of 2019.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

