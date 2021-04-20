April 23 Is the Deadline for Chickens.org Talent Show Submissions

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Videos for the 2021 Chicken's Got Talent competition are due by 6 pm Pacific Time, Friday, April 23.

"The videos we've gotten so far are great," said Chickens.org program director Molly Sutton. "We've seen chicken athletes, musicians and more. But we know there is still untapped talent out there."

Public voting for the 2021 Chicken's Got Talent competition runs from April 25 to 6 pm PT April 30, at www.chickens.org and on Instagram, @chickens.org_ Chickens.org talent show videos due 6 pm PT April 23, 2021

The top 3 winners will receive trophies, limited-edition 2021 CGT t-shirts, and of course social media adoration. The first-place award includes a $100 gift card to a chicken supply vendor. Every participant receives a CGT sticker.

"We welcome anyone who is interested to send in a video," Sutton said. "Chickens.org is a community, and we welcome everyone.

"As silly and fun as our talent show is, our primary work is to help establish chicken coops in communities. A single hen can lay more than 500 eggs in 2 years. This is a powerful tool in combatting malnutrition."

Chickens.org, a program of Capax World (www.capax.org), offers ad-free information on how to raise chickens, and helps establish sustainable chicken coops and gardens.

"Recently, we've had a lot of interest from urban dwellers who want to raise their own food and enjoy a healthy activity with their families," Sutton said. "A coop doesn't take up much space, and people just love their chickens."

Chicken talent videos may be submitted at https://www.chickens.org/competition/ until 6 pm PT April 23.

Finalists' videos will be featured on Chickens.org, Instagram (@chickens.org_ ), Facebook (@chickensorg), and YouTube (Chickens Community Chickens.org), beginning April 25, 2021.

The public can vote via Chickens.org or Instagram (@chickens.org_), from 12:01 am PT April 25 to 6 pm PT April 30.

This year's judges include first-graders at Desert View Learning Center in Paradise Valley, Arizona. First-grader Sam said he would like to see "a chicken play a bass while the rest of the chickens play other instruments."

Classmate Fern loves her family's chickens: "They are like neighbors that live in your backyard."

"Community and family coops and gardens have been shown to improve nutrition, physical and mental health, and community connection," Sutton said.

"Anyone considering raising chickens can check out our website, www.chickens.org, for tips on easy chicken raising. And we invite everyone who likes chickens to join our community on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube."

