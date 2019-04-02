April AARP Bulletin: How We Can Beat Fraud

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New technologies that could completely replace the need for passwords. New filters that put an end to scammers and spammers calling your mobile device. New approaches by law enforcers that can lead to arrests of fraudsters. And 15 "golden rules" that any person can follow to best prevent fraud today and tomorrow. These are just some of the vital topics and advice stories in "How We Can Beat Fraud," an 8-page special report on the best approaches now being pursued by companies, law enforcers and entrepreneurs to block fraud. Plus: the four most common phone frauds today, and how to detect and prevent them.

Other stories in the April issue:

Your Health

Sound Advice About Hearing Aids: 80 percent of people who would benefit from a hearing aid don't use one, studies show. This expanded primer on the current state of hearing aids (and what to expect when over-the-counter versions finally hit the market in the next two years) gives all you need to know to make wise decisions and finally take action. Learn how hearing devices are getting smarter, smaller, and easier. At the same time, they do more than just improve sound: streaming audio, smartphone apps and rechargeable batteries are becoming the standard.

Your Money

Travel Insurance in Plain English: Riders, waivers, disqualifying events—the terminology used in travel insurance agreements can be complicated. How do you figure out what to look for in travel insurance, or even if you need it at all? Take a look at our travel insurance guide to point you toward the coverage that works for you.

Your Life

Q&A with Melinda Gates : The cofounder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has traveled the world and seen firsthand the challenges of women, particularly in third world economies. Learn about her quest to bring more resources and fairness to women, and what she believes the outcome could be if successful. Plus, an inside look into her life with Bill, and her personal priorities.

Your AARP

Have Fun, Get Fit, Win a Trip: Last year, more than 82,000 people joined AARP's Fit & Fun Health Challenge. The challenge is back this year, and participants will have a chance to win the grand prize: a spa weekend getaway for two. Wellness ambassador Denise Austin again encourages participants to walk at least 30 minutes per day for 8 weeks, beginning May 1 and ending June 30 . Visit aarp.org/challenge to learn how to get started.

