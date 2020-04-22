April Brings Forward an Earth Day Champion

DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews.com is proud to announce a unique effort to reward its 50+ employees for making climate-minded decisions. Effective immediately, and in recognition of Earth Day, team members who have been with the company for two years or longer are eligible for financial incentives when purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle or home energy storage.

"As someone who experienced the impact of the Australian brush fires, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of climate change," said SolarReviews Owner Andrew Sendy. "We recognized that, as a company, we could jumpstart our team's ability to combat climate change and make a greater difference for our planet—affecting meaningful change in organizational benefits."

In this program, SolarReviews employees who have completed two years of service are eligible, upon purchase of an electric vehicle, to receive a $6,000 bonus, and an additional $1,000 for each subsequent year of tenure (with a $10,000 cap). In the event they choose to lease an electric vehicle, the incentive will be paid over 5 years at a rate of $2,000 per year.

Recognizing that personal vehicles make an enormous contribution to air pollution, we have chosen to incentivize our employees while electric vehicle technology is still new and relatively expensive. If an eligible employee purchases a Nissan Leaf and has worked at SolarReviews for 4 years, they will receive an $8,000 bonus from the company. Incentives are offered for home energy storage.

"We believe we are the first company in the U.S. to offer this large of an incentive for our employees to invest in electric vehicle use," said Sendy. "While several of our employees utilize solar power themselves, that's not always an option for team members who rent or have housing restrictions. This program offers them more opportunities to fight climate change."

SolarReviews will continue championing causes that affect families and communities around the world due to climate change. This step on Earth Day is just one in a series of changes that are needed to continue transforming our climate future.

