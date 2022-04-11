April is Child Abuse Prevention Month - What Will Your Church Do?

HARLINGEN, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last Sunday of April is called Blue Sunday. Blue Sunday is the day when churches across the nation agree to pray for abused children. We pray because abused children shouldn't have to pray alone.

What will your church do?

Who: The Faith Community

What: A Day to pray for the millions of victims of child abuse and for those who rescue them.

Where: Churches across our nation

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Why: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It began when a report about abused and neglected children caught the attention of President Ronald Reagan in1983. Sadly, since that first Child Abuse Prevention Month, the number of abused victims has grown from half a million children to over six million new reports of abuse along with 1600 child abuse related deaths annually.

One is too many.

Faith Community we must face the facts:

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

Most child abuse incidents are drug and alcohol related.

Within one year of aging out of the foster care system, 66% of victims will be homeless, in jail or dead.

There are over 100,000 children waiting for adoption in the United States .

How to pray for abused children on Blue Sunday:

Pray they will be rescued Pray they are placed with caring people Pray their minds and bodies can heal Pray they find hope Pray for those who rescue them

Let's pray, educate ourselves, and volunteer until black and blue are just colors in a child's crayon box.

Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention Initiative is dedicated to helping communities reach out to abused children and to support those who rescue them. We are a faith based 501c3 nonprofit organization.

To register and for free church bulletins, videos, and Happy Family handouts, visit www.bluesunday.org.

For more information contact Blue Sunday 956-299-0564 www.bluesunday.org

SOURCE Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention