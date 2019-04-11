April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month: Here's How to Help Your Local Shelter

To raise awareness for shelter adoptions and say "thank you" to staff and volunteers who dedicate time to these animals year-round, Invisible Fence is hosting a national Shelter Donation Giveaway on Facebook where the public can nominate their local shelter for a chance to win a $3,000 donation. Nominations are accepted from April 1- 30, 2019.

Invisible Fence® Brand Committed to Wellbeing of Pets

Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 pets with their indoor and outdoor solutions and is an advocate for finding and keeping pets in their homes with animal-behaviorist approved training methods. The company collaborated with vets and leading animal behaviorists to develop Perfect Start™ Plus Training Protocol to ensure each pet learns boundaries at their own pace.

"We're committed to teaching dogs and cats to use the Invisible Fence system in a way that makes their safety and well-being a priority." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "We share this passion with local shelters and feel it's our job to work together."

In addition to supporting Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, Invisible Fence partners with shelters across the U.S. and Canada year-round by volunteering, sponsoring adoption events and using their Facebook as a platform to share pets who are waiting to be adopted.

To help spread the word, nominate your local shelter. For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

