April Is Stress Awareness Month: Are You At Risk of Caregiver Burnout?

Assisted Living Locators Offers Free Consultations, Nationwide Network of In-Home Care Providers To Help Family Caregiver Stress, Burnout

PHOENIX, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Stress Awareness Month. Are you at risk of caregiver burnout? While caring for an aging loved one can be very rewarding, it also involves many stressors. And since caregiving is often a long-term challenge, the emotional impact can snowball. Over time, the stress can affect your physical and mental health and may undermine your ability to provide proper care.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement and referral service, provides free consultations and a nationwide network of in-home care providers to help family caregiver stress and burnout. The company's senior care advisors meet with the family to learn about their loved one's needs, living conditions, and personal preferences to build a care plan.

According to Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO, some signs you may be at risk of caregiver burnout include:

You are the sole or primary caregiver.

Loved ones are not supportive or are actively critical of your care.

You have many other duties, such as parenting or a demanding job.

You spend a significant portion of your time providing care.

Your loved one has a demanding diagnosis such as dementia.

You don't get a break from caregiving, or you live with the care recipient.

Your caregiving work has recently increased, or you've recently lost a significant source of support.

Olea stated that people with these risk factors should begin building a support system early and should explore in-home care or senior living options to help balance out some of their caregiving responsibilities.

"The demands of caregiving can be exhausting and overwhelming," explained Olea. "But there are steps you can take, such as respite care, to rein in stress and ensure your aging loved one gets the quality support they need. Assisted Living Locators offers a variety of care resources ranging from Alzheimer's and dementia care to respite care and much more. Our nationwide network of home care agencies provides full services, including social interaction, senior nutrition, and safety in the home, to assist families with the help they need."

Olea noted that Assisted Living Locators is also in a unique position to help those who face the stressful task of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. "Our 140 Assisted Living Locators franchisees are now dementia care certified, making us the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-certification," she added. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families and when home care is not adequate, we help families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and would like a free consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

