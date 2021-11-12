April Neuhaus, EPRO, SRES, ABR, PSA, SFR, RENE is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April Neuhaus, EPRO, SRES, ABR, PSA, SFR, RENE, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Broker for her work in the Residential Real Estate industry and in acknowledgment of her work at Neuhaus Real Estate Inc.

For over 14 years, Ms. Neuhaus has been working as a Residential Real Estate Broker, buying and selling homes in Colorado. She is an award-winning Broker with experience in marketing and accounts management.

April Neuhaus

After she graduated from Loveland High School, Ms. Neuhaus started working at All Seasons Ground Maintenance. She worked as the Director of Marketing and Accounts for the company from 1998 - 2005. Ms. Neuhaus then started a position at Sue Fullers Art Studio, selling fine art as the Marketing Director. She later worked for Red Hot Graphics in the mid-2000s, until she later decided to switch to a full-time real estate career in 2007.

Ms. Neuhaus spent four years as a broker associate of PorchLight Real Estate, gaining experience in the industry. Since 2011, she has been building an incredible reputation for herself as a real estate managing broker. She now has over a decade of experience, and as the Owner of Neuhaus Real Estate, she manages a team of 14 realtors.

Known for her excellence in customer service, Ms. Neuhaus dedicates herself to advocating for her clients' best interests in every aspect of their work. She knows that people looking to purchase a house are undertaking one of the biggest financial decisions in their lives. There is much to consider when buying and selling a house, such as locations to local amenities and what the nearby community has to offer. Ms. Neuhaus is familiar with the area and works to find homes her customers will love. As they negotiate prices, Ms. Neuhaus protects her customers from predatory sales tactics and fights to get them the best deal on the property. She believes it is a privilege to create communities and to help her customers find homes that they will love for many years to come.

Located in Berthoud, CO, Ms. Neuhaus works with clients in Fort Collins, Berthoud, Loveland, Boulder, Longmont, Windsor, and more. She helps people with market analysis and insights, selecting mortgage lenders, being aware of various loan products, and answering new construction questions so that her customers can move forward with confidence. Using up-to-date technology, such as electronic signatures and cutting-edge marketing, Ms. Neuhaus makes the home-buying and home-selling process as easy as possible.

She is associated with Neighbor 2 Neighbor. Ms. Neuhaus is certified as a Real Estate Broker, SFR (Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource) certified, E-PRO (Electronic Professional) certified, CSSA (Certified Short Sale Agent) certified, and has taken extensive real estate continuing education courses to remain updated in the field. Ms. Neuhaus is ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative) certified by the National Association of Realtors, America's largest trade association. She is also continuously enrolled in a Public Speaking School.

Ms. Neuhaus also writes about her experience in real estate. In 2014, she wrote an article entitled, "A Rapidly Changing Landscape," followed in 2015 with "Building Relationships Training with HBM." She has recently released a free Real Estate book called Selling Secrets You Can't Afford To Miss in 2021. The book reveals insider secrets to help home sellers price their homes competitively, and earn thousands of extra dollars. Selling strategies, marketing approaches, pricing tips, and common negotiation mistakes are all discussed in the book, available at https://aprilneuhaus.book.live/tvbizcardbook .

On a personal note, Ms. Neuhaus has been an expert witness and is currently an educator with the Neighbor 2 Neighbor organization, teaching CHFA's homebuyer education classes, where she helps clients learn about home retention and other important topics. In 2012, Ms. Neuhaus worked as a volunteer on an electrical crew at the Aurora Assembly Hall. Since 2000, she has been volunteering as an Electrical Apprentice and Real Estate volunteer with the Regional Building Committee, where she rebuilt homes after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Alongside volunteer construction projects at home and around the world, she also works as a mentor for young people who are entering the world of real estate. As her hobby, she loves sculpting and other artistic and creative outlets, in addition to hiking and camping.

Awarded and honored for her exceptional work, Ms. Neuhaus has been named one of the Best of Zillow, Top Three Percent of agents on Trulia, and recognized as a 5-Star Realtor by 5280 for multiple years. Ms. Neuhaus has just received the Homesnap and Google Top 5% of Brokers in the Nation Award.

She attributes her years of successful business to her longtime love of people and passion for the real estate industry, and her excellent communication skills with others. But most importantly, being privileged to be surrounded by amazingly supportive and talented teammates.

For more information, visit https://www.neuhausrealestate.com/ and https://aprilneuhaus.book.live/tvbizcardbook .

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

