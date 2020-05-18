April Seggebruch Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 American Business Awards®

Nicknamed "the Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Seggebruch was nominated in the Entrepreneur of Year category for Retail.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. "It's clear that April is dedicated not only to her company and product, but to her employees as well, making her business accomplishments even more admirable," said one of the judges. "She is a visionary leader that has developed a successful business, strong culture and also gives back to nurture the next generation."

"Movista is celebrating our 10th year in business this month," said Stan Zylowski, co-founder and CEO of Movista. "We've learned and changed so much in a decade. April's partnership, championship attitude, willingness to learn and natural talent for problem solving have helped build a solid foundation for our business. It's what makes us who we are. She makes us great."

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards® include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

