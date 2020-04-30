April Showers? Bring Them on With the PowerEgg X Weatherproof Drone

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision Robot Corporation, a global leader in smart drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, has the ultimate drone to keep customers entertained rain or shine, the PowerEgg X. A first of its kind in the industry, the device features a revolutionary design that can easily be equipped with weatherproof accessories (waterproof case and landing float), allowing it to take off and land on water, as well as fly in heavy rain.

"Until now, if you wanted to fly your drone, you had to wait for ideal weather conditions," said Wally Zheng, Founder and CEO of PowerVision. "With the introduction of the PowerEgg X, pilots, content creators, and hobbyists can fly without worrying about that small raincloud off in the distance. The device redefines what is possible with a drone by allowing users to capture incredible footage, rain or shine. Plus, it's packed with incredible features for hobbyists and professionals alike!"

In addition to its game-changing weatherproof features, the PowerEgg X is also a high-performance drone equipped with a 4K/60fps camera and tri-axial mechanical stability augmentation technologies, making it perfect for aerial photography and videography. The drone features a flight time of 30 minutes, automatic obstacle avoidance, precise landing, intelligent flight modes, wind speed resistance up to 29-38 knots, 1080P image transmission within a distance of 3.7 miles, and much more.

Everyone has heard of the saying "April showers bring May flowers." Now pilots can film all through April's showers, as well as May's flowers once it gets nicer out next month – all in 4k HD.

Pricing and Availability

The PowerEgg X is available now with an MSRP of $899 for the Explorer package and $1249 for the weatherproof Wizard package. The device is available at BestBuy.com, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Powervision.me.

About PowerVision

With a mission to "innovate the future," the PowerVision Group is a global technology leader focusing on UAV-related products and services, including smart drones, data visualization, and forecasting, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Group employs around 500 employees globally in China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Germany, and Finland. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

