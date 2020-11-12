Aptilo IoT CCS Wins Award for Most Innovative Cloud Service

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks has won an award for its IoT Connectivity Control Service™ (IoT CCS). It was named Most Innovative Cloud Service at the annual Global Telecoms Awards, one of the industry's premier award programs, recognizing innovation and excellence that help advance and transform the telecom industry.

The Aptilo IoT CCS is a groundbreaking service delivered on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. For this service, the Aptilo Service Management Platform™ is handling the control plane, while Fortinet's secure SD-WAN is handling the data plane.

Using the Aptilo IoT CCS, mobile operators can leave the mobile core network untouched while creating innovative, secure, and optimized IoT connectivity services. This task is a major challenge in a strict 3GPP standards-based environment.

Furthermore, the solution adds a flexible and future-proof IoT connectivity control layer on top of any mobile core network. This means that operators can deliver the IoT services in days rather than months, at a fraction of the current costs. It also reduces the cost of daily operations to a minimum, and enterprise customers can manage IoT services in a self-service portal.

Onboarding new customers with private Access Point Name (APN) connections has been greatly facilitated too. Previously, this could take weeks for mobile operators, but with the Aptilo IoT CCS Multitenancy Virtual APN concept, it can be done automatically in a matter of seconds.

"We knew that IoT CCS brings unique value to mobile operators that want to innovate in the field of IoT," said Paul Mikkelsen, SVP Aptilo Business Unit at Enea. "However, winning such a broad category as the Most Innovative Cloud Service, in competition with so many brilliant companies, makes us immensely proud."

This was the third award win for Aptilo IoT CCS. Earlier this year, Aptilo and Fortinet won the Telecoms World Awards for Best Partnership and Compass Intelligence selected Aptilo IoT CCS for the 2020 IoT Innovator award in Intelligent Connectivity.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks, an Enea company, is the world's number one provider of large-scale Wi-Fi service management solutions and groundbreaking IoT connectivity control services. Our software and services are trusted by 100+ service providers, serving tens of thousands of business customers, hundreds of millions of end-users and even more devices.

For more information: www.aptilo.com .

Media Contact:

Hillary Call

Aptilo Networks AB

P: +1 917-414-9262

[email protected]

SOURCE Aptilo Networks