Aptilo Wins Wi-Fi NOW Award for Zero-Touch IoT Wi-Fi Connectivity

Aptilo Networks has won the Wi-Fi NOW Award for Best Wi-Fi Internet of Things (IoT) Product, for Aptilo's Zero-Touch Connectivity for Wi-Fi IoT Devices.

Aptilo's zero-touch IoT connectivity solution, providing automatic and secure onboarding of Wi-Fi IoT devices, will be delivered as a cloud service. The solution has been verified in cooperation with one of the major IoT cloud platforms.

Typically, onboarding of Wi-Fi IoT devices is difficult. Existing solutions such as WPS, Bluetooth pairing and Wi-Fi Alliance's Easy Connect all require some kind of manual action when the device is switched on for the first time. As a result, cellular connectivity has been used even though Wi-Fi is available everywhere at indoor locations. Furthermore, leading telecom vendors such as Ericsson predict that only 3.5 billion of IoT connections by 2023 will be cellular, while 15.7 billion will use short-range technologies such as Wi-Fi.

Aptilo's IoT solution, based on the award-winning Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP), leverages Hotspot 2.0 and Passpoint, while also supporting legacy Wi-Fi equipment and devices.

Instead of requiring endless manual labour to onboard every device, Aptilo's IoT solution uses device identities that already exist in the IoT cloud platform. Aptilo SMP can also verify if the device is active and collect input to form connectivity policies. The enterprise remains in control, but the service is secure and seamless.

For telecom operators and enterprises, Aptilo's solution simplifies their ability to scale IoT services. It also widens the mass market for device manufacturers and application providers.

"We are thrilled for Aptilo innovation to be recognized by Wi-Fi NOW," said Jonas Björklund, CTO, Aptilo Networks. "Our team has worked closely with our customers and a major IoT cloud provider to develop this creative solution that takes the mass market for Wi-Fi-based IoT to a new level."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit http://www.aptilo.com.

