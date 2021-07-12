Aptitude Development Sells The Marshall To Syracuse University

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Development today announced the sale of The Marshall to Syracuse University. Opened in 2018 on what was previously a dilapidated strip mall, the state-of-the-art building now houses almost 300 students and has retailers including Five Guys and Kung Fu Tea. The latest move in a tremendous growth year for the company, this sale further cements Aptitude's emerging leadership position in the student housing market.

Named after the iconic Marshall Street in Syracuse, the building was constructed using the Prescient light gauge steel system, the first of its kind in the Northeast and was finished in record time. Steps from Syracuse University, The Marshall is the second building Aptitude has sold in the Syracuse area, the first building, UPoint was sold to ACC in 2016 and continues the legacy of valuable, high-quality properties within the Aptitude portfolio.

Syracuse alumni themselves, Aptitude founders Jared Hutter and Brian Rosen started their business by building in Syracuse, growing the company there over the past several years, and purposefully constructing their first two projects within the campus to invest in and give back to the school that fostered their original idea of developing student housing.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to come back to a university that we both have deep longstanding family ties to," said Jared Hutter, co-founder and Principal at Aptitude. "Syracuse was where it all started for us in terms of launching our company and we are excited to continue to expand our Marshall brand across the country and take a little piece of Syracuse with us every place we go."

"We are proud Syracuse alumni and we hope that the university takes pride in our collective story and that it helps inspire current students to pursue careers in development," said Brian Rosen, co-founder and Principal at Aptitude. "We will leave the market in Syracuse knowing we left it in a better place than we found it and that future generations will benefit."

Marking the end of an era spent in the Syracuse area following the sale of the Marshall, Aptitude Development is already expanding to markets across the US and has additionally opened multiple projects at the University of Louisville, Coastal Carolina University, University of Arkansas, and is in construction in Birmingham, Alabama, Ithaca, New York, and has more than 10,000 beds on its drawing board from New York to California.

