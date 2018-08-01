aptitude LLC announces Bryan Grossman as General Manager

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today aptitude LLC, the industry's first self-contracting platform, announced Bryan Grossman has been appointed as General Manager effective September 1, 2018. Bryan, who most recently developed and implemented physician preference consulting strategies for providers across the country on behalf of Vizient, Inc., began his career in healthcare sales, specializing in medical devices and custom sourcing.

Bryan assumes the lead role from Troy Kirchenbauer who led the creation of the company in 2011. Troy has accepted a new position within Vizient, aptitude's parent company and the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country, where he will bring his innovative vision and leadership to an expanded team responsible for advanced analytics and data integrity in support of Vizient's supply chain offerings.

"I am incredibly humbled to step into this new role," said Bryan Grossman, General Manager for aptitude. "The foundation is there, the progress has been incredible, and I am looking forward to working with the team and our customers to determine how we expand our capabilities to support the ever-evolving business of healthcare."

While working with some of the largest IDNs in the country, Bryan saw the value of implementing aptitude as a component of the organization's strategy for medical device contracting.

"In strategy sessions with executives from these prestigious hospitals, it became more and more appropriate to leverage the speed and transparency aptitude would bring to the table to help manage cost reduction efforts," Grossman said. "In addition to efficiencies, the accessibility of data as a component of the process helped drive obtainment of financial goals while aligning with clinical needs."

Celebrating five years in the industry, aptitude, has morphed into a billion-dollar contracting market, supporting the sourcing activity of thousands of hospitals. Even with the substantial growth, aptitude has maintained its core value of accelerating the contracting process while simplifying how strategic partnerships are determined and executed.

aptitude reduces the cost of healthcare and accelerates strategic supply chain partnerships by allowing providers and suppliers to explore opportunities, streamline execution and improve performance.

