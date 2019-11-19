Aptiv Completes Acquisition of gabocom

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced today it completed the acquisition of gabo Systemtechnik GmbH ("gabocom") from Bregal Unternehmerkapital.

Based in Germany, gabocom is a leading provider of highly-engineered, high-quality cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. Going forward, gabocom will operate within HellermannTyton, a business unit of Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About gabocom

gabocom is a leading provider of highly-engineered cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. Visit www.gabo.eu/en.

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital

Bregal Unternehmerkapital is part of a family-owned business and helps companies achieve a sustained improvement in sales and profitability. It provides them with capital, proven financial expertise and access to a broad network. Visit www.bregal.de/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, the proposed transaction and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

