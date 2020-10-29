Aptiv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported third quarter 2020 U.S. GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share. Excluding special items, third quarter earnings totaled $1.13 per diluted share.

Third Quarter Highlights Include :

U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.7 billion , an increase of 3%

Revenue increased 3% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures

U.S. GAAP net income of $283 million , diluted earnings per share of $1.05

Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $1.13

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 9.9%, operating income of $364 million

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.6%, Adjusted Operating Income of $389 million ; Adjusted EBITDA of $581 million

Generated $559 million of cash from operations

Year-to-Date Highlights Include :

U.S. GAAP revenue of $8.9 billion , a decrease of 18%

Revenue decreased 16% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures; largely resulting from volume declines associated with the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. GAAP net income of $1,486 million , diluted earnings per share of $5.63 ; which includes a gain of $5.39 per diluted share resulting from the completion of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture in the first quarter

Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $0.77

U.S. GAAP operating income of $1,672 million ; which includes a gain of $1,434 million resulting from the completion of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture in the first quarter

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 4.4%, Adjusted Operating Income of $391 million ; Adjusted EBITDA of $943 million

Generated $614 million of cash from operations

"Our third quarter results reflect the efforts we have taken to build a more sustainable business, with a portfolio of advanced technologies driving sustained above market growth despite the ongoing challenging environment," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "The actions we have taken to improve our through-cycle resiliency, optimize our industry-leading cost structure and enhance our operational execution resulted in stronger revenue growth and earnings in the quarter. Never has Aptiv's mission of enabling a safer, greener and more connected world had more meaning for our society than it does today. We are confident our technologies aligned to these key megatrends, flexible business model and strong balance sheet position Aptiv for recovery outperformance and sustainable long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 3% from the prior year period, despite global vehicle production declines of 4% (4% on an Aptiv weighted market basis, which represents global vehicle production weighted to the geographic regions in which the Company generates its revenue, "AWM") over the same period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 3% in the third quarter. This reflects growth of 3% in Europe, 11% in Asia, which includes growth of 14% in China, and 3% in South America, partially offset by a decline of 3% in North America.

The Company reported third quarter 2020 U.S. GAAP net income of $283 million and earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $246 million and $0.96 per diluted share in the prior year period. Third quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $320 million, or earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $325 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Third quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $389 million, compared to $410 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 10.6%, compared to 11.5% in the prior year period, reflecting the stabilization during the quarter of global vehicle production levels. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $192 million, an increase from $178 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the third quarter totaled $38 million, as compared to $42 million in the prior year period.

Tax benefit in the third quarter of 2020 was $2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately (1)%, as a result of current period net discrete tax benefits of $38 million, or approximately 12 points, primarily due to the favorable tax impacts of certain intragroup reorganizations during the quarter, which are intended to streamline and simplify the Company's operating and legal structure. Tax expense in the third quarter of 2019 was $38 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 13%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $559 million in the third quarter, compared to $325 million in the prior year period.

Year-to-Date 2020 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $8.9 billion, a decrease of 18% from the prior year period, which includes volume declines of 15% primarily resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also resulted in global vehicle production declines of 23% (26% on an AWM basis) over the same period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue decreased by 16% during the period. This reflects declines of 25% in North America, 16% in Europe, 3% in Asia, which was flat in China, and 15% in South America.

For the 2020 year-to-date period, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $1,486 million and earnings of $5.63 per diluted share, compared to $760 million and $2.95 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-to-date Adjusted Net Income totaled $206 million, or earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $940 million, or $3.65 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company reported Adjusted Operating Income of $391 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,160 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 4.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 10.8% in the prior year period, primarily as a result of the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which primarily affected the first half of 2020, and included declines in global vehicle production and consumer demand, work stoppages, disruptions to our supply chain and other adverse global economic impacts, particularly those resulting from temporary governmental "lock-down" orders for all non-essential activities. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $556 million, an increase from $539 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $125 million, as compared to $123 million in the prior year period.

Tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of nil. Tax expense in the prior year period was $102 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $614 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $921 million in the prior year period. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion and total available liquidity of $4.5 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The Company's full year 2020 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2020 Net sales $12,540 - $12,690 Adjusted operating income $775 - $825 Adjusted operating income margin 6.2% - 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA $1,515 - $1,565 Adjusted net income per share $1.65 - $1.80 Cash flow from operations $1,050 Capital expenditures $600 Adjusted effective tax rate 10% - 11%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, asset impairments, gains (losses) on business divestitures and other transactions and deferred compensation related to acquisitions. Other acquisition and portfolio project costs include costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding for the period. The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding assumes the application of the if-converted method of share dilution, if not already applied for U.S. GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of other significant businesses.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: global and regional economic conditions, including conditions affecting the credit market; uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in predicting its future course and its impact on the global economy and the Company's future operations; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the cyclical nature of global automotive sales and production; the potential disruptions in the supply of and changes in the competitive environment for raw material integral to the Company's products; the Company's ability to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; potential changes to beneficial free trade laws and regulations such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; the ability of the Company to integrate and realize the expected benefits of recent transactions; the ability of the Company to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives; the ability of the Company to avoid or continue to operate during a strike, or partial work stoppage or slow down by any of its unionized employees or those of its principal customers; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain customers. Additional factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 3,668



$ 3,559



$ 8,854



$ 10,761

Operating expenses:













Cost of sales 3,021



2,882



7,693



8,802

Selling, general and administrative 229



262



698



778

Amortization 36



34



107



111

Restructuring 18



61



118



118

Gain on autonomous driving joint venture —



—



(1,434)



—

Total operating expenses 3,304



3,239



7,182



9,809

Operating income 364



320



1,672



952

Interest expense (38)



(42)



(125)



(123)

Other income (expense), net 1



7



(6)



29

Income before income taxes and equity income 327



285



1,541



858

Income tax benefit (expense) 2



(38)



6



(102)

Income before equity income 329



247



1,547



756

Equity (loss) income, net of tax (24)



5



(40)



12

Net income 305



252



1,507



768

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6



6



2



8

Net income attributable to Aptiv 299



246



1,505



760

Mandatory Convertible Preferred Share dividends (16)



—



(19)



—

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 283



$ 246



$ 1,486



$ 760

















Diluted net income per share:













Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders $ 1.05



$ 0.96



$ 5.63



$ 2.95

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 270.38



256.44



267.14



257.74



APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)



(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,122



$ 412

Restricted cash 32



16

Accounts receivable, net 2,620



2,569

Inventories 1,229



1,286

Other current assets 586



504

Assets held for sale —



532

Total current assets 6,589



5,319

Long-term assets:





Property, net 3,223



3,309

Operating lease right-of-use assets 375



413

Investments in affiliates 2,047



106

Intangible assets, net 1,095



1,186

Goodwill 2,479



2,407

Other long-term assets 636



719

Total long-term assets 9,855



8,140

Total assets $ 16,444



$ 13,459

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 99



$ 393

Accounts payable 2,186



2,463

Accrued liabilities 1,294



1,155

Liabilities held for sale —



43

Total current liabilities 3,579



4,054

Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,935



3,971

Pension benefit obligations 484



483

Long-term operating lease liabilities 294



329

Other long-term liabilities 598



611

Total long-term liabilities 5,311



5,394

Total liabilities 8,890



9,448

Commitments and contingencies





Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 7,363



3,819

Noncontrolling interest 191



192

Total shareholders' equity 7,554



4,011

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,444



$ 13,459



APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,507



$ 768

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 556



539

Restructuring expense, net of cash paid —



31

Deferred income taxes 10



14

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received 46



(9)

Loss on modification of debt 4



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



6

Gain on autonomous driving joint venture, net (1,434)



—

Other, net 64



74

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (51)



(173)

Inventories 60



(63)

Accounts payable (144)



(19)

Other, net 19



(217)

Pension contributions (23)



(30)

Net cash provided by operating activities 614



921

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (489)



(619)

Proceeds from sale of property / investments 6



13

Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net (49)



(23)

Cost of technology investments (1)



(4)

Settlement of derivatives 1



1

Net cash used in investing activities (532)



(632)

Cash flows from financing activities:





(Decrease) increase in other short and long-term debt, net (400)



118

Repayment of senior notes —



(654)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs —



641

Fees related to modification of debt agreements (18)



—

Proceeds from the public offering of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 1,115



—

Proceeds from the public offering of preferred shares, net of issuance costs 1,115



—

Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders (6)



—

Repurchase of ordinary shares (57)



(390)

Distribution of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Share cash dividends (16)



—

Distribution of ordinary share cash dividends (56)



(170)

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (33)



(34)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,644



(489)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



(10)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,725



(210)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 429



568

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 2,154



$ 358



APTIV PLC FOOTNOTES (Unaudited)

1. Segment Summary

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

(in millions)





(in millions)



Net Sales





















Signal and Power Solutions $ 2,656



$ 2,584



3 %

$ 6,421



$ 7,731



(17) % Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,020



985



4 %

2,452



3,058



(20) % Eliminations and Other (a) (8)



(10)







(19)



(28)





Net Sales $ 3,668



$ 3,559







$ 8,854



$ 10,761





























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)





















Signal and Power Solutions $ 322



$ 350



(8) %

$ 404



$ 970



(58) % Advanced Safety and User Experience 67



60



12 %



(13)



190



(107) % Eliminations and Other (a) —



—







—



—





Adjusted Operating Income $ 389



$ 410







$ 391



$ 1,160





























(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.







2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 270.03



255.89



261.22



257.32

Dilutive shares related to RSUs 0.35



0.55



0.28



0.42

Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares —



—



5.64



—

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,

including dilutive shares 270.38



256.44



267.14



257.74

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic $ 1.05



$ 0.96



$ 5.69



$ 2.95

Diluted $ 1.05



$ 0.96



$ 5.63



$ 2.95



APTIV PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Adjusted Revenue Growth : Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures and other transactions. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Reported net sales % change 3 % Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities — % Less: divestitures and other, net — % Adjusted revenue growth 3 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Reported net sales % change (18) % Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities (2) % Less: divestitures and other, net — % Adjusted revenue growth (16) %

Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.





Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

($ in millions)

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 299







$ 246







$ 1,505







$ 760





Interest expense 38







42







125







123





Other (income) expense, net (1)







(7)







6







(29)





Income tax (benefit) expense (2)







38







(6)







102





Equity loss (income), net of tax 24







(5)







40







(12)





Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest 6







6







2







8





Operating income $ 364



9.9 %

$ 320



9.0 %

$ 1,672



18.9 %

$ 952



8.8 % Restructuring 18







61







118







118





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 3







17







19







45





Asset impairments —







1







4







11





Deferred compensation related to

nuTonomy acquisition 4







11







12







34





Gain on business divestitures and other transactions —







—







(1,434)







—





Adjusted operating income $ 389



10.6 %

$ 410



11.5 %

$ 391



4.4 %

$ 1,160



10.8 %

Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)







(in millions)













Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 311



$ 53



$ —



$ 364

Restructuring 9



9



—



18

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 2



1



—



3

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —



4



—



4

Adjusted operating income $ 322



$ 67



$ —



$ 389

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 149



$ 43



$ —



$ 192

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 292



$ 28



$ —



$ 320

Restructuring 46



15



—



61

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 11



6



—



17

Asset impairments 1



—



—



1

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —



11



—



11

Adjusted operating income $ 350



$ 60



$ —



$ 410

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 134



$ 44



$ —



$ 178

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 302



$ 1,370



$ —



$ 1,672

Restructuring 88



30



—



118

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 10



9



—



19

Asset impairments 4



—



—



4

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —



12



—



12

Gain on business divestitures and other transactions —



(1,434)



—



(1,434)

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 404



$ (13)



$ —



$ 391

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 431



$ 125



$ —



$ 556

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 851



$ 101



$ —



$ 952

Restructuring 88



30



—



118

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 29



16



—



45

Asset impairments 2



9



—



11

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —



34



—



34

Adjusted operating income $ 970



$ 190



$ —



$ 1,160

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 401



$ 138



$ —



$ 539

















(a) Includes asset impairments.





Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairment), interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 299



$ 246



$ 1,505



$ 760

Interest expense 38



42



125



123

Other (income) expense, net (1)



(7)



6



(29)

Income tax (benefit) expense (2)



38



(6)



102

Equity loss (income), net of tax 24



(5)



40



(12)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6



6



2



8

Operating income 364



320



1,672



952

Depreciation and amortization 192



178



556



539

EBITDA $ 556



$ 498



$ 2,228



$ 1,491

Restructuring 18



61



118



118

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 3



17



19



45

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 4



11



12



34

Gain on business divestitures and other transactions —



—



(1,434)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 581



$ 587



$ 943



$ 1,688



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding, as reconciled below, for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 283



$ 246



$ 1,486



$ 760

Mandatory Convertible Preferred Share dividends 16



—



19



—

Net income attributable to Aptiv 299



246



1,505



760

Adjusting items:













Restructuring 18



61



118



118

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 3



17



19



45

Asset impairments —



1



4



11

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 4



11



12



34

Gain on business divestitures and other transactions —



—



(1,434)



—

Debt modification costs —



—



4



—

Debt extinguishment costs —



—



—



6

Gain on changes in fair value of equity investments —



—



—



(19)

Tax impact of adjusting items (a) (4)



(11)



(22)



(15)

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 320



$ 325



$ 206



$ 940

















Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (b) 284.09



256.44



267.14



257.74

Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 1.05



$ 0.96



$ 5.63



$ 2.95

Adjusted net income per share $ 1.13



$ 1.27



$ 0.77



$ 3.65







(a) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred.



(b) In June 2020, the Company issued $1,150 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 5.50% MCPS and received proceeds of $1,115 million, after deducting expenses and the underwriters' discount of $35 million. Dividends on the MCPS are payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 5.50% on the liquidation preference of $100 per share. Unless earlier converted, each share of MCPS will automatically convert on June 15, 2023 into between 1.0754 and 1.3173 shares of Aptiv's ordinary shares, subject to further anti-dilution adjustments. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the Company has excluded the anticipated MCPS cash dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution (the incremental ordinary shares deemed outstanding applying the "if-converted" method of calculating share dilution are referred to as the "Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares" in the following table). The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated below, assumes the conversion of all 11.5 million MCPS and issuance of the underlying ordinary shares applying the "if-converted" method (method already applied for U.S. GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020) on a weighted average outstanding basis for all periods subsequent to issuance of the MCPS. We believe that using the "if-converted" method provides additional insight to investors on the potential impact of the MCPS once they are converted into ordinary shares no later than June 15, 2023.

Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares

Outstanding:















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 270.38



256.44



267.14



257.74

Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares 13.71



—



—



—

Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 284.09



256.44



267.14



257.74



Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 305



$ 252



$ 1,507



$ 768

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 192



178



556



539

Restructuring expense, net of cash paid (13)



33



—



31

Working capital (41)



(69)



(135)



(255)

Pension contributions (7)



(9)



(23)



(30)

Gain on autonomous driving joint venture, net —



—



(1,434)



—

Other, net 123



(60)



143



(132)

Net cash provided by operating activities 559



325



614



921

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (117)



(168)



(489)



(619)

Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net (22)



—



(49)



(23)

Cost of technology investments (1)



(1)



(1)



(4)

Settlement of derivatives —



2



1



1

Other, net 2



4



6



13

Net cash used in investing activities (138)



(163)



(532)



(632)

















Adjusting items:













Adjustment for cost of business acquisitions and other

transactions, net 22



—



49



23

Cash flow before financing $ 443



$ 162



$ 131



$ 312



Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:





Estimated Full Year

2020 (1)

( $ in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (2) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,687





Interest expense 166





Other expense, net 11





Income tax expense 31





Equity loss, net of tax 80





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 10





Operating income 1,985



15.7 % Restructuring 209





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 22





Asset impairments 4





Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 14





Gain on business divestitures and other transactions (1,434)





Adjusted operating income $ 800



6.3 %







Adjusted EBITDA





Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,687





Interest expense 166





Other expense, net 11





Income tax expense 31





Equity loss, net of tax 80





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 10





Operating income 1,985





Depreciation and amortization 744





EBITDA $ 2,729



21.6 % Restructuring 209





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 22





Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 14





Gain on business divestitures and other transactions (1,434)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,540



12.2 %





(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.



(2) Represents operating income and Adjusted Operating Income, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales.



Estimated Full Year

2020 (1)

($ and shares in millions,

except per share

amounts) Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 1,652

Mandatory Convertible Preferred Share dividends 35

Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,687

Adjusting items:

Restructuring 209

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 22

Asset impairments 4

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 14

Gain on business divestitures and other transactions (1,434)

Debt modification costs 4

Tax impact of adjusting items (36)

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 470





Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 271.51

Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 6.21

Adjusted net income per share $ 1.73







(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.

