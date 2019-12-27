Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas at 12:25 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

