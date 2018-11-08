Aptiv to Present at Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Tuesday, December 4 at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. Aptiv's Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and President, Mobility & Services Group, Glen De Vos will present at 1:50 p.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

