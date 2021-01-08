Aptiv to Present at the 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference on Monday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

