Aptiv to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Vice President of Advanced Engineering and Smart Vehicle Architecture, Lee Bauer, will present at the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit on March 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

