Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, February 20 at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL. Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro will present at 9:10 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

