Aptiv to Present at the CECP 2020 CEO Investor Forum

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, will present at the CECP 2020 CEO Investor Forum in New York, NY at 1:20 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

