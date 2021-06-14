Aptiv to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, June 17 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

