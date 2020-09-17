Aptiv to Present at the Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Sep 17, 2020, 16:55 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present on Monday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected]om, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

Also from this source

Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna...

Aptiv to Present at RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics