Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

