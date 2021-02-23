Aptiv to Present at the Wolfe Virtual Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, will present at the Wolfe Virtual Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference, February 25 at 2:25 p.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

