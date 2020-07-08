Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on July 30, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial +1.800.367.2403 (U.S. & Canada) or +1.334.777.6978 (international) 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title. The confirmation code is 8883735.

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

