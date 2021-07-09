Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 5. A call with investors will be held the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT with Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 866.548.4713 (U.S.) or +1.929.477.0324 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 7245401.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

