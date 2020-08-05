Aptos to Acquire Revionics, Global Leader in AI-Powered Price Optimization

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Revionics, the leading provider of science-based pricing, promotion and competitive insight for innovative global retailers. The acquisition is expected to close in September 2020.

Featuring advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, Revionics' cloud-based price optimization solutions will serve as a powerful and natural extension to Aptos' Merchandise Lifecycle Management suite, allowing retailers to optimize every aspect of the product lifecycle.

"Recognized as a leader in the retail price optimization space, Revionics is known for delivering exceptional value, application speed and responsiveness, and successful implementations of its AI-powered price optimization solutions," said Leslie Hand, GVP, IDC Retail and Financial Insights.

"At the scale, speed and complexity of retail today, price optimization is now a cornerstone of successful retailing. Aptos' acquisition of Revionics is a significant step forward in augmenting its Merchandise Lifecycle Management suite with pricing acumen and agility."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with offices in key cities across the U.S., Europe and Australia, Revionics helps retailers gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing strategies for omnichannel pricing, promotions and markdowns.

Revionics' customer base includes many of the world's top retailers including Tier 1 brands across grocery, discount, drug, convenience, sporting goods, general merchandise, hardware and specialty retail, such as Ahold Delhaize, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Douglas Holding AG, Family Dollar, Home Depot Mexico, Leroy Merlin Brasil, Love's Travel Stops, Rimi Baltic and Tractor Supply Co.

"Retailers across all segments are experiencing heightened pressure to deliver greater merchandise variety, personalized promotions and experiences, and prices that resonate with shoppers," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader.

"The only way to meet customers' expectations while maximizing revenue, margin growth and customer lifetime value is to integrate all stages of the merchandise planning cycle, including price optimization.

"Revionics' proven price optimization solutions are a strong complement to Aptos' end-to-end retail planning platform. We have tremendous optimism about what the combination of our organizations will mean for our customers and their ability to win in the marketplace," Goggin concluded.

Pending the acquisition's close, Aptos' and Revionics' blended customer base will include 1,000-plus retail brands in 65 countries. According to Revionics Chairman and CEO Marc Hafner, the acquisition comes at an ideal time in the company's growth trajectory.

"Revionics' advanced AI and analytics unleashes retailers' data to deliver immediate as well as long-term pricing recommendations to drive margin, profit and growth," Hafner said. "In this year of uncertainty, retailers need to move quickly and have the confidence to try innovative tactics, including pricing strategies. Because of this, we are seeing a record demand for our platform.

"By joining forces with Aptos, we will provide retailers a complete end-to-end planning platform. I am excited to be part of bringing two industry-leading platforms together that will help retailers around the world navigate these challenging times," Hafner added.

Aptos' planned acquisition of Revionics follows its recent announcement of its completed acquisition by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. The new strategic ownership change paves the way for accelerated investments in product innovation and continued focus on global market expansion.

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omnichannel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

Follow Aptos on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Revionics

Revionics is a global provider of science-based pricing, promotion, and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and advanced analytics. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Aptos

