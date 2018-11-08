Apttus Recognized by Gartner in 2018 Critical Capabilities Report for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced that independent research and advisory firm Gartner has scored Apttus' CPQ product in its most recent Critical Capabilities report for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites. The report provides use case specific rankings to aid decision makers in identifying a shortlist of vendors for deeper evaluation.

Apttus achieved the highest scores for all six use cases defined by Gartner as important for assessing CPQ solutions: Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Self-Service Sales, Subscription Management, Complex Manufacturing and Solution Selling.

Apttus' CPQ solution has a long history of helping enterprises improve generation of new leads, identify cross-sell/up-sell opportunities and accelerate sales cycle times by a factor of five or more. As a result, Apttus customers streamline global revenue generation processes, increase sales effectiveness, optimize margins and ultimately spur greater growth across the entire Quote-to-Cash operation.

"Apttus is proud of our CPQ product's capabilities, which the organization has spent over a decade refining and advancing," said David Murphy, Executive Chairman at Apttus. "We were pleased, but not surprised, by the use case results. Our customers recognize the extreme impact an enterprise-quality, leading CPQ product can have on their business. They use us because we deliver the best possible solutions for their needs, and the results of this report speak for themselves."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Christina Klock, Mark Lewis, Melissa Hilbert, 5 November 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

