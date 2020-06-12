Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC To Transfer Exchange Listing of Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV) to CBOE Global Markets

FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC (ACA) announced today plans to transfer the listing of Opus Small Cap Value Plus (OSCV), an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), managed by ACA, from NYSE Arca to CBOE Global Markets. The transfer is expected to take place on or about July 1, 2020. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

The Opus Small Cap Value Fund seeks capital appreciation.

Aptus Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. The fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of OSCV, as applicable, before investing. The prospectus OSCV contains this and other important information and are available free of charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-617-0004 or writing ACA at 265 Young Street, Fairhope, AL 36532. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

