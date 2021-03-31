APWA Applauds President Biden's Infrastructure Goals--Urges Congress to Act

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Works Association (APWA) applauds President Joe Biden for introducing his American Jobs Plan. This robust 8-year, $2.25 trillion proposal is very encouraging to the more than 30,000 members of APWA who are responsible for designing, building, operating, and maintaining the nation's vast infrastructure network.

"Today, President Biden kicks off a welcome, and much needed conversation with the Congress, our citizens, and the men and women of public works," stated the Association's CEO Scott D. Grayson, CAE. "Our members are specifically interested in the proposed $620 billion investment in our nation's transportation infrastructure to include roads, bridges, transit, and electric vehicles, as well as the $45 billion to remove lead pipes, and the $66 billion offered to provide grants and low-cost loans to states, territories, tribes, and additional investment to strengthen our rural wastewater and well systems. APWA also appreciates the President's support for workforce development programs through his proposing $100 billion of investment in this important area."

APWA's Board of Directors recently approved the Association's public policy priorities for the 117th Congress, which are focused on Surface Transportation Reauthorization, Water Resiliency, and Emergency Management. "We call upon Congress and the Biden administration to come together again to support infrastructure investment, and reinvestment, that will provide, as it has for generations, a successful foundation to safeguard the essential public works services counted upon by our citizenry," added APWA President Mary Joyce Ivers. "APWA aims to be a resource to policymakers at every level by providing detailed and sound solutions to support resilient, sustainable, and technologically adaptive infrastructure for the demands and needs of our great nation."

Since its beginnings in 1894, APWA has been serving and representing the professionals working in all aspects of public works, which sets the Association apart. APWA includes personnel from the local, county, state/province, and federal agencies, as well as the private sector.

For more information about APWA, visit the website at www.apwa.net. For media queries, contact APWA's Director of Government and Public Affairs Andrea Eales at [email protected], or 202-218-6730.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has an office in Washington, D.C. and 63 chapters and 97 branches throughout North America.

