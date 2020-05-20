AQMetrics Provides MiFID Migration Path for NEX Abide Customers

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group has informed its clients of its intention to wind down the NEX Regulatory Reporting and Abide Financial businesses, leaving many investment firms looking for new transaction reporting solutions.

AQMetrics has commenced migration planning with many NEX Abide clients and is providing a pathway to continuous reporting, without any disruption to regulatory compliance.

"The migration path can be simple," said Claire Savage, COO of AQMetrics. "Our Customer Success team is walking firms through the migration process, step-by-step. The AQMetrics data transformation tool supports the existing NEX Abide file format, to ensure a seamless and timely migration."

"In addition, AQMetrics will import historic transaction report files," she continued. "This will ensure the firm can continue to meet its requirements to verify the completeness, accuracy and timeliness of the transaction reports, a key priority for regulators ."

The firm has regulatory approval to operate an ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism), and is authorised to report throughout Europe and the UK. As an ARM, AQMetrics can guarantee a fully integrated regulatory reporting process, eliminating the need for multiple vendors.

"There has been a lot of interest in our MiFIDII ARM offering this year with two new clients signed in as many weeks," said Darell Miller, AQMetrics' Head of Sales UK. "We were also recently awarded "Best RegTech Solution" at HFM European Services Awards 2020, which underlines our market-leading technology and strong commitment to clients."

AQMetrics is also well positioned for EMIR transaction reporting with direct connectivity to the DTCC. With more buy side firms looking to step away from the delegated reporting model, they want vendors with a complete solution for their transaction reporting needs.

"What investment firms will want going forward is peace of mind," Savage added. "They'll want a strong, proven, transaction reporting solution that can remain in situ for the long haul. As well as our innovative technology platform, our regulatory approval as an ARM provides the additional assurance that firms are now seeking."

