AQMetrics Wins 'Best RegTech Solution' at HFM European Services Awards 2020

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global platform for risk and regulatory compliance, has won the 'Best RegTech Solution' category at the 2020 HFM European Services Technology Awards. The award follows the firm's win in the 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' category at the HFM European Technology Awards last year, and underlines the company's continued fast growth and success in recent months.



Now in their 11th year, the HFM European Services Awards comprise 40 categories and recognise hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development and strong business growth over the past 12 months.



"It's a real privilege to be recognised by our peers as the best overall RegTech solution in Europe," remarked AQMetrics' Head of Sales UK, Darell Miller.



He added: "AQMetrics is focused on providing the very best reporting and risk solutions to asset managers of all sizes, and we look forward to helping even more firms and administrators in 2020 - with whatever risk or reporting solutions they might need. We are in the unique position of being the only RegTech solution authorised by the regulatory authorities which enables us to passport our MiFID ARM services throughout the UK and Europe."



Launched in 2012, the firm's proprietary platform utilises leading technology to build effective, efficient and scalable risk and compliance tools, including AIFMD, MiFID II, Form PF, CPO-PQR, UCITS and Liquidity Stress Tests.



Combining the expertise of its industry-leading team of professionals, the customisable technology is built with both small firms and larger enterprises in mind, and now boasts an impressive list of users, including leading Fund Administrators, Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Fund ManCo's.



"The win reflects our dedication and commitment to creating leading edge regulatory technology" said AQMetrics CEO Geraldine Gibson. "As we continue to expand our geographical reach across Europe, and particularly given our current focus on Francophone regions, customer satisfaction and success remains at the very heart of everything we do. It's an honour for AQMetrics to be recognised as Europe's leading RegTech solution by our peers."

About AQMetrics



AQMetrics is a leading regulatory and risk platform focused on delivering compliance solutions to leading financial firms across the globe. Drawing upon the team's deep experience in innovation, technology, reporting, and financial services, we have built a simple and transparent platform that has quickly become the industry's best.



Whatever the clients' needs, we leverage market-leading technology to help them more efficiently meet their obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tried, tested, proven and perfected. To find out why more and more financial firms are turning to AQMetrics, visit https://www.aqmetrics.com , or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics.

Contact:

Andrew Manners,

+44 0)7788-981-751,

[email protected]

SOURCE AQMetrics Ltd

