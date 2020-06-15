AQMetrics Wins MiFID II Clients, as More Firms Turn to Trusted ARM

LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global platform for risk and regulatory compliance, continues to expand its client base, with the addition of a number of MiFID II clients. The recent wins include a tier one Asian sovereign wealth fund, as well as a leading ETF provider focused on fixed income solutions for institutional investors, with AQMetrics set to onboard several more MiFID firms in the coming weeks.

Both firms chose AQMetrics after wide-ranging market reviews, which included assessing multiple providers for MiFID II transaction reporting. Ultimately, they said they selected AQMetrics because of the company's robust and multi-jurisdictional technology platform, its data quality assurance capabilities, and the fact that AQMetrics has regulatory authorisation to act as a MiFID II Data Reporting Service Provider (DRSP).

Andy Baker, Operations Manager at Tabula Investment Management, commented that: 'After a thorough review we selected AQMetrics because of the quality of their offering. The client interface is best in class, and is backed by robust industry knowledge and service.'

For AQMetrics, meanwhile, the wins underlines the firm's strong growth and reputation as the number one Software-as-a-Service platform in the global regulatory space, having recently won 'Best RegTech Solution' at the HFM European Services Awards 2020.

'We are delighted to welcome new MiFID clients to AQMetrics,' remarked Darell Miller, AQMetrics' Head of Sales. 'This is a strong vote of confidence in our leading MiFID II ARM. We are now building a truly global reputation and client base, putting us in a great position to help existing MiFID II firms who may be looking to switch their ARM provider.'

About AQMetrics



AQMetrics is a leading regulatory and risk platform focused on delivering compliance solutions to leading financial firms across the globe. Drawing upon the team's deep experience in innovation, technology, reporting, and financial services, we have built a simple and transparent platform that has quickly become the industry's best. To learn more about AQMetrics' MiFID II ARM visit https://www.aqmetrics.com/industry-segment/mifid-firms/



Whatever the clients' needs, we leverage market-leading technology to help them more efficiently meet their obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tried, tested, proven and perfected. To find out why more and more financial firms are turning to AQMetrics, visit https://www.aqmetrics.com, or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics.

