Aqua Illinois to restore utility service for customers in light of COVID-19

KANKAKEE, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Aqua Illinois, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities, Inc., is proud to announce expanded relief options for customers impacted by COVID-19. Aqua Illinois temporarily suspended disconnections and will reconnect residential customers whose service was interrupted for non-payment between June 18, 2019 and March 18, 2020. Customers who were disconnected during this period and who have not already been reconnected should contact Aqua Illinois for restored service and to determine their eligibility for waived reconnection fees and customer assistance programs.

"We are deeply committed to supporting our customers in these unprecedented times," said Craig Blanchette, President, Aqua Illinois. "We are pleased to expand our relief options, and to offer customers the flexibility they need to recover financially in the wake of COVID-19."

Aqua Illinois encourages any customer whose service was disconnected between June 18, 2019 and March 18, 2020 to contact a customer service representative soon. Aqua Illinois will reconnect service for up to 60 days after the day on which all Restore Illinois Health Regions enter Phase 4 (Revitalization) of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's May 5, 2020 Restore Illinois plan. Aqua Illinois will also waive reconnection fees for qualified customers for up to six months after all regions enter Phase 4.

Previously disconnected customers may also partner with Aqua Illinois to explore customer assistance plans, such as Deferred Payment Arrangements (DPA). Aqua Illinois is proud to offer extended DPAs, including options with no down payment, for up to six months after all regions enter Phase 4. Residential customers may also qualify for a grant through Aqua's COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program, which builds upon Aqua Aid.

"Each day, Illinois makes steady strides towards economic recovery," added Blanchette. "Communities can count on us to provide uninterrupted service while we find a way forward together."

To request reconnection following a service disruption for non-payment that occurred between June 18, 2019 and March 18, 2020, please contact the Aqua Illinois Customer Service team immediately at 877.987.2782.

About Aqua Illinois

Aqua Illinois is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities, Inc. Founded in 1886, Aqua Illinois currently provides customers in 69 communities and 13 counties with water and wastewater services. To learn more, please visit https://www.aquaamerica.com/our-states/illinois.aspx

