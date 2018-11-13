Aqua Security Achieves AWS Container Competency Status

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2018 -- Aqua Security, a leading platform provider for securing container-based and cloud native applications and an advanced Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS Container Competency status. This designation recognizes that Aqua offers a solution that supports AWS services in a way that improves customers' ability to run workloads using containers.

The Aqua Container Security Platform is a full lifecycle solution for securing container-based and cloud native applications, allowing enterprises to secure their cloud native environments across their entire lifecycle, from development to production. AWS customers can now find and easily deploy the full-featured Aqua platform on the new AWS Marketplace for Containers.

Demisto, a leading Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform uses Aqua to secure its AWS containerized applications. Dan Sarel, vice president of products at Demisto, stated: "Aqua provides us with the automated visibility and control that we need to protect our container-based applications on AWS, with tight integration into our development pipeline and runtime environment. Aqua's highly targeted prevention capabilities mean we don't have to trade off business continuity for security."

"We are proud to be recognized as an AWS Container Competency Partner," said Upesh Patel, vice president of business development at Aqua. "We have been securing customer container workloads on AWS over the past 3 years and support multiple AWS services. Achieving AWS Container Competency status provides even greater confidence to our customers that Aqua is well-positioned to deliver continuous security and compliance of their container deployments on AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of solutions like Aqua, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In achieving the AWS Container Competency, Aqua Security has demonstrated specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on workloads based on containers. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Aqua's Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks in real time. Integrated with container lifecycle and orchestration tools, the Aqua platform provides transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua was founded in 2015 and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Microsoft Ventures, TLV Partners, and is based in Israel and Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

